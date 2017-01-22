Ultimate guide to configure logrotate utility

Generally speaking Logs are very much important part of any troubleshooting activity, However these logs grows in size with time. In this case we need to perform log cleanup manually in order to reclaim the space and its tedious task to administer these logs. To overcome this we can configure logrotate utility available in Linux which automatically does rotation, compression , removal and mailing of logfile.
We can configure logrotate utility so that each log file may be handled daily, weekly, monthly,or when it grows too large.
How logrotate utility works:
By default, the logrotate command runs as a cron job once a day from /etc/cron.daily, and it helps you set a policy where log-files that grow beyond a certain age or size are rotated.
Command: /usr/sbin/logrotate
Configuration File : /etc/logrotate.conf
This is main configuration file for logrotate utility.The logrotate configuration files are also stored for specific services in the directory “/etc/logrotate.d/”. Make sure below code exists in /etc/logrotate.conf for reading out service specific log rotation configuration.
Logrotate History: /var/lib/logrotate.status –
Important logrotate utility options:
Let’s configure logrotate utility for our own sample log file “/tmp/sample_output.log”.
Step1: Add below lines of code in the “/etc/logrotate.conf” file.
In the above configuration code:
Step 2: Normally, you would have to wait a day until logrotate is started from /etc/cron.daily. As an alternative, you can run it from the command line using the following command:
Output Before execution of logrotate command:
Output After execution of logrotate command:
So this confirms successful implementation of logrotate utility.
