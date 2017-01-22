Ultimate guide to configure logrotate utility

UX Techno

Generally speaking Logs are very much important part of any troubleshooting activity, However these logs grows in size with time. In this case we need to perform log cleanup manually in order to reclaim the space and its tedious task to administer these logs. To overcome this we can configure logrotate utility available in Linux which automatically does rotation, compression , removal and mailing of logfile.

We can configure logrotate utility so that each log file may be handled daily, weekly, monthly,or when it grows too large.

How logrotate utility works:

By default, the logrotate command runs as a cron job once a day from /etc/cron.daily, and it helps you set a policy where log-files that grow beyond a certain age or size are rotated.

Command: /usr/sbin/logrotate

Configuration File : /etc/logrotate.conf

