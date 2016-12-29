UX Techno

How to Stop and delete Linux Raid array

You must have seen my earlier post about replacing faulty disk in Linux raid , however if something goes wrong with system sometimes you need to stop and delete Linux Raid array. We will go first about how we can stop linux raid array. here is sample output of status of Raid array:

Now stop Linux Raid array using below command:

Now if you check status of array system responds with below message:

Now to delete array you need to stop the array first using below command:

Then remove or delete the Raid array using below mdam command:

and then finally remove the superblocks from all associated disks with below command:

You should also remove the partitions created for the RAID array. Don’t forget to use fdisk (or parted) to verify that the partitions have been removed successfully.This is important so that all data can be trashed.

