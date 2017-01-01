UX Techno

We can split and merge files in linux especially for large once with the split command, and to join you just need to cat the files into one file. Split can be used on binaries as well on text files.

Here filename is the file that you want split. and prefix is the new chunk of files that’s being created after command.

So Let’s split and merge files in linux.

Step 1: Let’s say you want to split our favourite grep binary into smaller chunks.

Step 2: Lets say the chunk size or the smaller size of spilts is 10k then use below command.

It will split grep binary into 10kb files under /root/test directory and all filenames will be prefixaa prefixab etc. as below:

Step 3: Now to retrieve original file you need to do cat into with different filename.

It creates a binary file under /root with name mygrep.

Step 4: To check the integrity of both the files we can use md5sum as below:

You will notice, both the values are the same.

